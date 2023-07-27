Giga Chikadze returns, faces Alex Caceres at UFC Singapore

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) return to Singapore is rounding out as August 2023 draws closer.

A Featherweight clash between the returning Georgian contender, Giga Chikadze (14-3), and resurgent veteran, Alex Caceres (21-13), has been added to the Aug. 26, 2023 event, according to MMA Junkie. Adding the fight to UFC Singapore brings its total number of fights to 13.

Chikadze, 34, hasn’t fought since Jan. 2022 in a “Fight of the Night” effort against Calvin Kattar. Unfortunately for the former Glory kickboxing sensation, Chikadze saw his impressive nine-fight winning streak (seven in UFC) snapped via unanimous decision. The loss was his first inside the Octagon. During his run, Chikadze proved to be one of the most dangerous strikers at 145 pounds, finishing the likes of Edson Barboza and Cub Swanson.

Caceres, on the other hand, has gained some momentum with his past two victories over Daniel Pineda and Julian Erosa. The 35-year-old “Bruce Leeroy” has only lost to Sodiq Yusuff in his last eight appearances, getting back on track after a tough 2-4 stretch from 2016 to 2019.

Despite his inactivity, Chikadze is still in the Featherweight top 10 rankings, sitting at No. 9. A win for Caceres would surely launch him into a similar range from his current No. 15 place.

The full UFC Singapore line up can be seen below.

145lbs.: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

205lbs.: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

125lbs.: Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield

170lbs.: Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya

185lbs.: Chidi Njokuani vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

265lbs.: Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

265lbs.: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Łukasz Brzeski

125lbs.: Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich

135lbs.: Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia

170lbs.: Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Billy Goff

135lbs.: Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield

145lbs.: Choi Seung-woo vs. Jarno Errens

145lbs.: Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres