Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot headlines UFC ‘Fight Night’ event on Sept. 23

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently booked a special five-round lightweight headliner between Top 10 title contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot, according to ESPN, locked and loaded for Sat., Sept. 23, 2023 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition, Top 15 featherweight veterans Dan Ige and Bryce Mitchell will serve as the 145-pound co-main event.

Fiziev (12-2), ranked one spot above Gamrot at No. 6, is looking to rebound from his “Fight of the Night” loss to lightweight “Highlight” reel Justin Gaethje. As for “Gamer” (22-2), his last trip to the Octagon resulted in a split decision victory over Jalin Turner. Gamrot is two years older than “Ataman” at age 32.

The 31 year-old Ige (17-6) is coming off back-to-back wins over Damon Jackson and Nate Landwehr, good enough for the No. 13 slot at 145 pounds. That’s one spot above the 15-1 Mitchell, 28, who suffered the first loss of his pro career when he was submitted by Ilia Topuria at UFC 282 last December.

The UFC Fight Night card on Sept. 23 will also feature the middleweight showdown between Cody Durden and Bruno Silva. Elsewhere in the lineup, Hannah Goldy collides with Mizuki Inoue at strawweight, while featherweight veterans Charles Jourdain and Ricardo Ramos hook ‘em up at 145 pounds.