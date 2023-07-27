Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff in the works for UFC ‘Fight Night’ card on Oct. 14

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is working on a compelling 145-pound matchup between Top 15 contenders Edson Barboza and Sodiq Yusuff, a featherweight showdown targeted for the upcoming UFC “Fight Night” event on Sat., Oct. 14, 2023 at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

Barboza (23-11) blasted his way back into the win column by smashing Billy Quarantillo with a first-round flying knee at the UFC Kansas City event last April. The 37 year-old Brazilian, a former lightweight, has been competing in UFC for nearly 13 years.

Yusuff (13-2), seven years younger than Barboza at age 30 (but ranked three spots higher at No. 11), cut his teeth on Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in summer 2018 and has since put together an exceptional 6-1 record with three first-round finishes.

Expect fireworks.

The UFC Fight Night card on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas does not yet have a main event; however, Irina Alekseeva was recently booked to collide with bantamweight rival Melissa Dixon. In addition, strawweight veteran Ashley Yoder returns to throw hands opposite former Invicta standout Emily Ducote.

Stay tuned for more Oct. 14 fight announcements in the coming weeks.