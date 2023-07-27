 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC 291 press conference video stream | Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” ESPN+ mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 29, 2023) inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The entire pay-per-view (PPV) main card is expected to be in attendance, including main event attractions (and “BMF” hopefuls) Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, as well as co-headliners (and former champions) Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira, among others.

The LIVE press conference stream gets underway TONIGHT (July 27) at 7 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

‘BMF’ BELT IS BACK! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sat., July 29, 2023, with a “Fight of the Year” candidate that will see No. 2-ranked Lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier, run it back with No. 3-seeded Justin Gaethje for the vacant “Baddest Motherf—ker” title. In UFC 291’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Light Heavyweight roost-ruler and current No. 3-ranked contender, Jan Blachowicz, look to spoil the 205-pound debut of former Middleweight titleholder, Alex Pereira. There’s Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira and more, too!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 291 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 291 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

