Live: UFC 291 press conference video stream | Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” ESPN+ mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 29, 2023) inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The entire pay-per-view (PPV) main card is expected to be in attendance, including main event attractions (and “BMF” hopefuls) Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, as well as co-headliners (and former champions) Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira, among others.

The LIVE press conference stream gets underway TONIGHT (July 27) at 7 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

