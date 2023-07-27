Video: Tony Ferguson pulls knife during UFC 291 press conference, warns reporters ‘I don’t f—k around’

Tony Ferguson is a hunter and likes to track bears.

That’s why “El Cucuy” is walking around Salt Lake City with a concealed weapon. I guess you never know when a black bear is going to ambush you in the hotel sauna so yeah ... better safe than sorry. To be fair, the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources instructs campers to “stand your ground” and “prepare to fight back” when confronted.

“It’s blades and shades, I don’t f*ck around,” Ferguson said during the UFC 291 media day.

The 39 year-old Ferguson (25-8) will look to snap a five-fight losing streak when he collides with fellow 155-pound veteran Bobby Green on the UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (July 29, 2023) at Delta Center. For those fans worried about the decline of “El Cucuy;” rest easy, The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 13 champ is just hitting his prime.

The president of the Utah Bear Club could not be reached for comment.

