Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The Middleweight title picture is a mess.

Not long ago, Dricus du Plessis stunned audiences and his opponent alike by battering Robert Whittaker, handing the former champion his first non-title loss at 185 pounds (watch highlights). That victory secured the streaking South African contender a title shot, but the timing is off. He beat Whittaker in the beginning of July, while champion Israel Adesanya and UFC are targeting UFC 293 on Sept. 10 in Sydney, Australia for “Stylebender’s” next title defense.

It’s just not enough time for “Stillknocks,” who is still recovering from the Whittaker scrap. As such, Adesanya awarded Sean Strickland the next title shot, simply because “Tarzan” is the highest ranked Middleweight coming off a win who has yet to stare down Adesanya. It all seemed set, but Strickland is now saying otherwise on Twitter. “UFC don’t want it ... sorry man,” Strickland replied to a fan.

Strickland elaborated further, explaining that “Someone at the UFC really dropped the ball” in failing to book a main event for a card that’s less than two months away. Strickland also hinted that money was an issue, so perhaps him and UFC simply couldn’t come to an agreement financially?

I will say it is wild they are having a card like that and don't have a headline 6 weeks out. Someone at the ufc really dropped the ball on this...



I offered. Best I could do. Maybe we can just have a parking lot event after for the aussies. https://t.co/NMWIJZwhbS — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 26, 2023

I mean I'm a grown ass man. I'd fight him right after my last fight if you pay me. I don't think the ufc wants it soooo burgers for me.. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 26, 2023

If indeed Strickland is not getting a title shot, UFC’s next move is unclear. Jared Cannonier wants a shot, but will he accept an Adesanya rematch — likely his last shot at gold — on such short notice? Other alternatives like Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa are booked versus one another, and top-ranked fighters like Whittaker and Vettori have lost their most recent fights.

There’s really no one else available, so maybe Adesanya doesn’t get to fight in Australia.

Insomnia

Tyson Nam is an exciting knockout artist, and his last fight was a really fun split-decision loss to a highly regarded and undefeated prospect. Ouch ...

❌ Fighter removed: Tyson Nam — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) July 25, 2023

Can Tristar’s Nasrat Haqparast get some momentum going against Contenders Series product Sam Patterson?

BREAKING



Lightweight fight added to #UFCParis. Nasrat Haqparast (@Nasrat_mma) returns to Paris. He takes on Sam Patterson on September 2nd in the Accor Arena. pic.twitter.com/65PuqcWJFW — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) July 25, 2023

It’s been nice to see some high-profile PED busts in One and PFL lately. Clean it up!

Petchtanong Petchfergus stripped of ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship title and banned from competing on ONE for a year. He tested positive for Metenolone & Boldenone. pic.twitter.com/ThEsgGfLdE — Muay Thai Chai (@muaythaichai) July 26, 2023

My rough translation of Petchtanong's statement about his ban btw pic.twitter.com/Nz0OVbHUpo — sub to my yt channel (@armmuaygeddon) July 26, 2023

Related PFL Brings In USADA To Handle Drug Testing

Untrained folks would not believe how bad kicking people hurts the person doing the kick.

Nathaniel Wood has revealed that he had to wear his UFC sliders to his sister’s wedding on Monday as he couldn’t fit his swollen feet into his shoes



[per The MMA Hour]#UFCLondon #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/WW9kG0a20j — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) July 26, 2023

Is there really any interesting in seeing Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren 2? Like, obviously I would watch if it happened, but there cannot be much demand.

Ben Askren accepts Jorge Masvidal's call for a rematch, but in MMA, not boxing pic.twitter.com/0Zw8dQVlcM — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 25, 2023

New technique animation just dropped!

New animation demonstrating the tripod sweep. Guessing this one should be easy, the hair is a give away. pic.twitter.com/LHITPKmTTE — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) July 25, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The delayed reaction to this body shot is PERFECTION!

Inoue’s body work, power, and shot selection are unreal.

NAOYA INOUE KO'S STEPHEN FULTON IN JAPAN!! pic.twitter.com/IC09CBw3ZO — FTB VIDS (@anotherFTBacct) July 25, 2023

Deontay Wilder’s punching power is really just unreasonable. It should have been him vs. Francis Ngannou!

mannnnn LMFAOOOO don't nobody got no business gettin beat like dis https://t.co/hzCeCnOJLn pic.twitter.com/xtchknR1VH — . (@448Gotti) July 25, 2023

Random Land

A good time with friends.

Midnight Music: RIP Sinead O’Connor.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.