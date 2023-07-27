 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Sean Strickland says Israel Adesanya fight isn’t happening: ‘UFC really dropped the ball’

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Strickland v Magomedov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The Middleweight title picture is a mess.

Not long ago, Dricus du Plessis stunned audiences and his opponent alike by battering Robert Whittaker, handing the former champion his first non-title loss at 185 pounds (watch highlights). That victory secured the streaking South African contender a title shot, but the timing is off. He beat Whittaker in the beginning of July, while champion Israel Adesanya and UFC are targeting UFC 293 on Sept. 10 in Sydney, Australia for “Stylebender’s” next title defense.

It’s just not enough time for “Stillknocks,” who is still recovering from the Whittaker scrap. As such, Adesanya awarded Sean Strickland the next title shot, simply because “Tarzan” is the highest ranked Middleweight coming off a win who has yet to stare down Adesanya. It all seemed set, but Strickland is now saying otherwise on Twitter. “UFC don’t want it ... sorry man,” Strickland replied to a fan.

Strickland elaborated further, explaining that “Someone at the UFC really dropped the ball” in failing to book a main event for a card that’s less than two months away. Strickland also hinted that money was an issue, so perhaps him and UFC simply couldn’t come to an agreement financially?

If indeed Strickland is not getting a title shot, UFC’s next move is unclear. Jared Cannonier wants a shot, but will he accept an Adesanya rematch — likely his last shot at gold — on such short notice? Other alternatives like Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa are booked versus one another, and top-ranked fighters like Whittaker and Vettori have lost their most recent fights.

There’s really no one else available, so maybe Adesanya doesn’t get to fight in Australia.

Insomnia

Tyson Nam is an exciting knockout artist, and his last fight was a really fun split-decision loss to a highly regarded and undefeated prospect. Ouch ...

Can Tristar’s Nasrat Haqparast get some momentum going against Contenders Series product Sam Patterson?

It’s been nice to see some high-profile PED busts in One and PFL lately. Clean it up!

Untrained folks would not believe how bad kicking people hurts the person doing the kick.

Is there really any interesting in seeing Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren 2? Like, obviously I would watch if it happened, but there cannot be much demand.

New technique animation just dropped!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The delayed reaction to this body shot is PERFECTION!

Inoue’s body work, power, and shot selection are unreal.

Deontay Wilder’s punching power is really just unreasonable. It should have been him vs. Francis Ngannou!

Random Land

A good time with friends.

Midnight Music: RIP Sinead O’Connor.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

