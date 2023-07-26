This mitt-hitting video of Alex Pereira ‘gun shots’ has Jan Blachowicz fans planning his funeral | UFC 291

Alex Pereira is back.

The former middleweight champion, who continually defied the laws of physics to make the 185-pound weight limit, will move up to the more junk-friendly light heavyweight division to battle former 205-pound kingpin Jan Blachowicz in the UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat. night (July 29, 2023) at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

And this clip of “Poatan” pounding pads has Jan Blachowicz fans in a mass panic.

That sh*t sounds like gun shots. He’s such a monster. Make this man a John Wick villain. Yeah, he’s not losing. His padman has balls of steel. New mythical fighter unlocked: Hydrated Pereira.

Other fans remain unimpressed, probably because of this.

What happens when he gets taken down 15 seconds into the fight? Jan took Izzy down and controlled him, he is big and strong and will do exactly the same to Alex. Wrestling, wrestling, wrestling. You should focus on that. Just wait until Jan wrestles his ass for 5 rounds lmfao. Alex can work on his striking but he really needed to work on his grappling and I hope he is investing 90% of his time on it because Jan doesn’t just have great striking, he has good grappling and Magomed Ankalaev is even better. He’s gonna get leg kicked to death.

Pereira insists his wrestling is a strength, not a liability.

Blachowicz holds a decision victory over Israel Adesanya, utilizing his wrestling to neutralize the precision punching of “The Last Stylebender” at UFC 259 back in early 2021. No question the former light heavyweight champion will be keeping that gameplan in his back pocket for his upcoming Pereira fight in case things get dicey in the standup.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 291 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 291 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.