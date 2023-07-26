Jorge Masvidal trial date, return to court delayed (yet again) pending Colby Covington medical evaluations

Retired UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is going to trial ... eventually.

“Gamebred” is expected to answer for his role in the alleged Colby Covington street attack, which took place outside a Miami steakhouse back in March 2022. That said, the two-time UFC title challenger probably won’t see the inside of a courtroom until early November following Wednesday’s continuance.

It appears both sides need additional time to scour through Covington’s medical records, according to MMA Junkie.

Masvidal, who was soundly defeated by Covington in the UFC 272 main event, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief and was released on $15,000 bond. The defense claims “Chaos” suffered a broken tooth, as well as damage to his fancy-shmancy watch during the attack.

If convicted, Masvidal could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

“Gamebred” returned to the cage at UFC 287 back in April but dropped a decision to fellow welterweight Gilbert Burns, prompting his retirement from MMA. As for Covington, 35, he’s remained inactive since UFC 272 but is expected to return against 170-pound champion Leon Edwards at some point later this year.