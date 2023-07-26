Michael Bisping claims Jon Jones ‘can’t hold a candle’ to ‘unstoppable’ Tom Aspinall — but UFC bookies disagree

Fast-rising UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall is so good, so unstoppable, that reigning 265-pound champion Jon Jones — the sport’s consensus No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter — will get destroyed in much the same way Polish powerhouse Marcin Tybura was dealt with at UFC London.

That’s according to former UFC middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping, who should be rushed to the Cleveland Clinic to have his brain scanned for abnormalities.

“Jon Jones is the heavyweight champion,” Bisping told Sky Sports (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “He’s an incredible fighter. He’s incredible. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I don’t think he can hold a candle to Tom. I think Tom will do the same thing to Jon Jones as what he did to Marcin Tybura. I don’t think there’s anyone that can stop Tom Aspinall. He’s that good.”

MMA pundits seems to have a fascination with the next big thing and apparently we haven’t learned any lessons from the “Machida Era” or the “Once Ever” experiment.

Maybe Bisping is back on the bottle or just wants to hype up his fellow countryman but he loses credibility with wild claims that don’t have sufficient data to support them. Aspinall has looked fantastic, no question, but he’s also lacking a victory over a Top 5 heavyweight, like Stipe Miocic, Sergei Pavlovich, and Ciryl Gane.

The bookies at BetOnline opened Aspinall at +170 (17/10) against -200 (1/2) for Jones.

“Marcin Tybura, the guy that he beat, is no walk in the park,” Bisping said. “He’s won seven of his last eight against world-class opposition, and Tom just blew threw him like he was nothing. And I do 100 percent believe that he will be the champion. In fact, I know he will be the champion barring any freak injury or something terrible or bad luck happens. He will be the champion of the world.”

Jones defends his title against Miocic at UFC 295 on Nov. 11 in New York.