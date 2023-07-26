Video: Retired UFC fighter turned-OnlyFans sock star wins boxing debut by TKO

Former UFC 115-pound sensation Felice Herrig, who at one point was ranked among the 10 best strawweights in the world, returned to the combat sports arena last weekend at Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay, Wisc., capturing a technical knockout victory (retirement) in her pro boxing debut against Russian bruiser Veronika Dmitriyeva.

“Fourth round TKO. This officially marks my 20th year fighting and my 55th fight,” Herrig wrote after the bout. “I have competed in pro kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA and now boxing. My one true love has always been boxing. I’m so happy to do what I love. The number 55 represents an exciting change that is more aligned with your true path and that your angels are nearby sending you positive energy to help you on your way. And I felt that. I was truly happy out there.”

“Something I have truly found that I love about boxing is the sense of community there is among the female fighters of Chicago,” Herrig continued. “In MMA I never had female training partners and I remember how lonely it got. It’s been nice to have so many consistent girls to train with and support.”

Herrig, 38, retired from MMA back in June 2022 after dropping four straight fights, including her UFC Vegas 56 swan song opposite Karolina Kowalkiewicz. That said, “Lil’ Bulldog” was able to create an OnlyFans empire that returns beaucoup bucks for used sweat socks. Not a bad side hustle, all things considered.

No word yet on when Herrig will make her “sweet science” return.