Live: UFC 291 media day video stream | Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its upcoming UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 29, 2023) inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, also featuring the co-main event showdown between former champions Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira.
To help prepare fans (and media) for the upcoming fight card, the promotion is holding a special UFC 291 media day, LIVE in the embedded video above at 1 p.m. ET. In addition to the main and co-main event combatants, today’s stream will also feature fan favorites Stephen Thompson, Tony Ferguson, Kevin Holland, and Derrick Lewis, among others.
Here’s the full list of UFC 291 media day participants:
Dustin Poirier – No. 2 UFC lightweight
Justin Gaethje – No. 3 UFC lightweight
Jan Blachowicz – No. 3 UFC light heavyweight
Alex Pereira – UFC light heavyweight, former UFC middleweight champion
Stephen Thompson – No. 7 UFC welterweight
Michel Pereira – No. 15 UFC welterweight
Tony Ferguson – UFC lightweight
Bobby Green – UFC lightweight
Michael Chiesa – No. 12 UFC welterweight
Kevin Holland – UFC welterweight
Gabriel Bonfim – UFC welterweight
Trevin Giles – UFC welterweight
Derrick Lewis – No. 11 UFC heavyweight
Marcos Rogerio de Lima – UFC heavyweight
Jeff Robbins – President & CEO, Utah Sports Commission
