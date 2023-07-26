Live: UFC 291 media day video stream | Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its upcoming UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 29, 2023) inside Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, also featuring the co-main event showdown between former champions Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira.

To help prepare fans (and media) for the upcoming fight card, the promotion is holding a special UFC 291 media day, LIVE in the embedded video above at 1 p.m. ET. In addition to the main and co-main event combatants, today’s stream will also feature fan favorites Stephen Thompson, Tony Ferguson, Kevin Holland, and Derrick Lewis, among others.

Here’s the full list of UFC 291 media day participants:

Dustin Poirier – No. 2 UFC lightweight

Justin Gaethje – No. 3 UFC lightweight

Jan Blachowicz – No. 3 UFC light heavyweight

Alex Pereira – UFC light heavyweight, former UFC middleweight champion

Stephen Thompson – No. 7 UFC welterweight

Michel Pereira – No. 15 UFC welterweight

Tony Ferguson – UFC lightweight

Bobby Green – UFC lightweight

Michael Chiesa – No. 12 UFC welterweight

Kevin Holland – UFC welterweight

Gabriel Bonfim – UFC welterweight

Trevin Giles – UFC welterweight

Derrick Lewis – No. 11 UFC heavyweight

Marcos Rogerio de Lima – UFC heavyweight

Jeff Robbins – President & CEO, Utah Sports Commission

