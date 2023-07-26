Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley tops UFC 292 poster for Aug. 19 in Boston

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make a quick turnaround and defend his 135-pound title against No. 2-ranked Sean O’Malley in the upcoming UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for Sat., Aug. 19, 2023 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Now they have an official poster.

The UFC 292 PPV co-main event features current strawweight champion Zhang Weili taking on No. 4-ranked Brazilian bruiser Amanda Lemos. Both “Magnum” and “Amandinha” earned a bit of real estate on the UFC 292 poster, which stands as an improvement over some of the other recent offerings.

Sterling is expected to jump to featherweight with a win.

“I really don’t think the bantamweight division has anything left for me,” Sterling previously told The Schmo. “I’m probably just going to go up to 145 and let Merab (Dvalishvili) continue to reign terror on the rest of these guys in the bantamweight division.”

