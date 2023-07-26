Donald Trump has been showing up at more UFC events lately, so perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that the former president of the United States turned up on a new episode of the official UFC podcast, UFC Unfiltered.

Dana White has described Trump as a massive fight fan who calls him multiple times a month to talk about recent events and fighters. What exactly would that sound like, you wonder? Probably a lot like this 38 minute interview with Matt Serra and Jim Norton.

In it, Trump shares his view on helping the UFC find venues in the early days and the trouble the promotion was having with regulations. He also talked about some of his supporters in the UFC like Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

“Jorge Masvidal, you know why I love him?” Trump asked. “I love people that like me, he liked me. He’s a guy from Cuba, who got left alone in life at nine years old. Jorge’s a great guy, and he was campaigning for me. He was a big fan of mine, politically.”

“And I’ll tell you, it had a big difference, I did phenomenally well in Miami and in all of Florida with the Hispanic population, and I credit a lot of that to Jorge. So we love Jorge.”

Trump then went on to repeatedly call Colby Covington ‘Coby.’

“They had a fight with Coby, who I really like too,” Trump said. “You know Coby, those two don’t like each other too. Coby is a MAGA guy, he walks into the ring sometimes wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and he’s got a great fight coming up.”

Colby’s entire character is worshipping Trump just for him to praise Usman and Masvidal first and then call him Coby lmao pic.twitter.com/4jkb4BoRIw — Miguel (@HorusReed) July 24, 2023

Trump credits Coby with wearing his hat, and Jorge Masvidal for helping win him Florida in the last election. That doesn’t mean he has an explicit favorite. He specifically denied picking sides when asked about their feud.

“I don’t love it, I hate to give that kind of an answer too,” he said. “I don’t like to do that, but I’ve had a couple where because I know a lot of the fights, I’ve held a lot of fights for my own reasons. I mean, it brings people, it brings success, it brings money, it brings a lot of good things and it’s an interesting business.”