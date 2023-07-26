Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Is there anything better than an elite match up with genuine title consequences that also carries very real bad blood?

Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa have real beef. The two nearly came to blows once at the UFC Performance Institute, and ever since then, Costa has pecked and poked at his Chechen rival. The constant trash talk will finally materialize in the form of a recently announced UFC 294 showdown in Abu Dhabi.

There’s a ton on the line here, possibly including a Middleweight title shot. It’s also Chimaev’s big chance to prove himself against an elite Middleweight. Beyond that, there’s a great deal of pride wrapped up in the outcome!

Simply put, the stakes are especially high. Appropriately, Costa is taking the fight very seriously, a pleasant change from his often non-committal attitude. In a recent clip, the burly Brazilian let his opponent know that he’s going to get crushed, and that Costa is taking the fight very seriously.

“Gourmet Chen Chen has no chance, zero, no chance,” Costa told The Mac Life (Via MMAJunkie). “I’m going to destroy him – dead man walking. Dead man walking right there in Chechnya. I come to f—k you in your f—king house, motherf—ker. Training hard every single day, I have no days off. Look at this face, look at this face. Look right here, gourmet Chen Chen: the man who is going to kill you.”

Insomnia

I think I just became a Mayra Bueno Silva fan? This is some cool promotional art!

A pretty cool thread detailing some of Islam Makhachev’s character inside and outside of the cage.

3. Helping sick children & spending time with the disabled. pic.twitter.com/BipgMKlssq — - (@AIKYGDLT) July 24, 2023

Costa is working his defensive cage work in preparation for the Khamzat fight.

Paulo has Ippon sharply pic.twitter.com/QqvVCzlpGn — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 24, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski’s athletic development is fascinating in more ways than one.

The many faces of Alexander Volkanovski pic.twitter.com/BDZfvgvzGr — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 25, 2023

Tom Aspinall with a reasonable yet impossible request:

Jon, chill out mate — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) July 25, 2023

Jan Blachowicz is ready to shine in Salt Lake City!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Billy Brand went 2-0 over the weekend, stopping his opponent in a really fun fight then accidentally taking out the cut woman too!

We out here…



Billy Brand with the TKO finish #A1Combat12 pic.twitter.com/CQFJYaB8Jb — Your Girl Drea (@Drea_MMA) July 23, 2023

Billy Brand just took out the cutwoman #A1Combat12 pic.twitter.com/zbF1zaXmNO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 23, 2023

Such a beautiful left hand set up perfectly by the corkscrew uppercut.

To my knowledge, it’s been a number of years since anyone has finished a mounted gogoplata in pro MMA.

Taylor Mauldin submits Laura Gallardo via 2nd round Gogoplata. Finished it from mount a la Shinya Aoki. New A1 Strawweight champion. #A1Combat12 pic.twitter.com/hqCULUJTLE — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 23, 2023

