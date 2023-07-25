Face turn! Colby Covington torches ‘most pathetic human beings on the planet’ Jake and Logan Paul

Colby Covington isn’t a fan of Jake and Logan Paul.

Jake, 26, has taken more to the fight world in recent years than his older brother, Logan, 28, who has had three boxing matches across the professional, amateur, and exhibition ranks. Having yet to earn a victory in any of them, Logan has primarily shifted his focus to the professional wrestling world where he’s signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Jake, on the other hand, is 6-1 as a professional boxer and returns to the ring against mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran, Nate Diaz, next weekend (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023).

All outspoken in nature, no one including the Pauls is safe from Covington’s trash talk no matter how similar they may be in character. The Paul brothers are now finding that out after “Chaos” was recently asked about the YouTube stars turned combat sports athletes.

“They’re not real fighters, no,” Covington said with a laugh at a Turning Point USA Q&A. “Oh my gosh. Those guys are the most pathetic human beings on the planet. Those guys talk such a big game and that goes back to kind of what I was talking about before. You gotta call your shots in this life. Talk the talk but when you talk a big talk you guys better be able to walk the walk and that comes through hard work and sacrifice.

“These guys talk a big game,” he continued. “I’ve seen them in person before. ‘Oh, hey, Colby. Can I get a picture? Can I shake your hand?’ Jake Paul’s in my DMs, ‘Bro, you’re the best fighter. I want to be just like you,’ and this and that. So, those guys are fake. They’re not real. They’re not real fighters. They’re YouTube stars and they’re little Lizzie McGuire stars. Who cares about them?”

Covington, 35, rose to fame in the Welterweight division of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) thanks to his high-volume wrestle-boxer style that’s accompanied by his brash conservative persona. Unlike several of his MMA peers, the Clovis, Calif. native hasn’t expressed much interest in eventually getting into boxing but does like the idea of one day joining WWE. In 2017, Covington made a brief appearance for Impact Wrestling alongside some of his — at the time — American Top Team (ATT) teammates.

Last picking up a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal in March 2022, Covington currently awaits an expected title shot against UFC Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, before 2023 comes to a close.