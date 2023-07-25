He’s back! Controversial ‘Bad Guy’ makes surprise return at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently finalized its broadcast and commentary teams for the upcoming UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (July 29, 2023) inside Delta Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

As usual, Jon Anik will handle play-by-play duties with color commentary from former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Spotify podcasting giant Joe Rogan. “Veteran Voice of the Octagon,” Bruce Buffer, is charged with pre- and post-fight announcing.

Former UFC two-division title challenger Chael Sonnen will make his return to the PPV airwaves as UFC 291 desk analyst, joining host Michael Eaves, current UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith, and retired UFC lightweight Din Thomas.

This marks the first appearance for Sonnen in more than a year. The five-time Bellator bruiser was last seen battling assault charges in a Las Vegas courtroom but now appears to be free and clear of that drama after reaching a plea agreement just a few weeks back.

Rounding out the broadcast team is roving reporter Megan Olivi, who will conduct backstage interviews throughout the night and may even get a few words with promotion president Dana White, depending on how the action unfolds this weekend in Salt Lake City.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 291 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+/ABC at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

