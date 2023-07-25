Tom Aspinall shoots past Curtis Blaydes in latest UFC rankings update, women’s featherweight goes bye-bye

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently tied a ribbon around its UFC London fight card, which took place last Sat. night (July 22, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside The O2 in London, England. It was a big night for the heavyweight division, thanks to an electric performance from 265-pound up-and-comer Tom Aspinall. The hulking Brit jumped to No. 4 in the official rankings by steamrolling Polish powerhouse Marcin Tybura.

Looks like Curtis Blaydes risked his spot in the rankings even without a rematch.

Elsewhere on the charts, it appears the promotion has finally rid itself of the women’s featherweight rankings, not that it ever really existed in the first place. But with former 145-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes retiring from MMA, there probably wasn’t enough featherweight talent to keep a spot in the weekly rankings update. Expect that to be a “huge loss” for UFC, according to this longtime veteran.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. (T) Jon Jones

1. (T) Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Israel Adesanya

6. Aljamain Sterling

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Kamaru Usman

9. Alexandre Pantoja

10. Jiri Prochazka

11. Alex Pereira

12. Max Holloway

13. Dustin Poirier

14. Jamahal Hill

15. Brandon Moreno

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Deiveson Figueiredo

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Matt Schnell

9. Manel Kape

10. Tim Elliott

11. Muhammad Mokaev

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Tagir Ulanbekov

14. Steve Erceg

15. David Dvorak

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Sean O’Malley

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Rob Font

8. Song Yadong

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Ricky Simon

13. Jonathan Martinez +2

14. Adrian Yanez -1

15. Chris Gutierrez -1

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Josh Emmett

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Chan Sung Jung

9. Giga Chikadze

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Bryce Mitchell

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Dan Hooker

11. Grant Dawson

12. Jalin Turner

13. Renato Moicano

14. Matt Frevola +1

15. Diego Ferreira *NR

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Belal Muhammed

4. Khamzat Chimaev

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. (T) Geoff Neal

8. (T) Sean Brady

10. Vicente Luque

11. Neil Magny

12. Michael Chiesa

13. Jack Della Maddalena

14. Ian Machado Garry

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Dricus Du Plessis

2. Alex Pereira

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Sean Strickland

7. Paulo Costa

8. Derek Brunson

9. Roman Dolidze

10. Jack Hermansson

11. Brendan Allen

12. Kelvin Gastelum

13. Nassourdine Imavov

14. Paul Craig *NR

15. Chris Curtis

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Jan Blachowicz

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. Nikita Krylov

6. Johnny Walker -1

7. Anthony Smith

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Ryan Spann +1

10. Azamat Murzakanov +1

11. Khalil Rountree +2

12. Dominick Reyes

13. Alonzo Menifield +1

14. Dustin Jacoby +1

15. Kennedy Nzechukwu *NR

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Sergei Pavlovich

2. Ciryl Gane

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Tom Aspinall +1

5. Curtis Blaydes -1

6. Tai Tuivasa

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Serghei Spivac

9. Jailton Almeida

10. Derrick Lewis +1

11. Marcin Tybura -1

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Chris Daukaus

15. Marcos Rogerio De Lima *NR

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Weili Zhang

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Julianna Pena

6. Carla Esparza

7. Erin Blanchfield

8. Jessica Andrade

9. Yan Xiaonan

10. Manon Fiorot

11. Taila Santos

12. Amanda Lemos

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Mayra Bueno Silva

15. Tatiana Suarez

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Yan Xiaonan

4. Amanda Lemos

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Virna Jandiroba

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Tecia Torres

10. Tatiana Suarez

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Luana Pinheiro

13. Michelle Waterson

14. Tabatha Ricci

15. Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Manon Fiorot

3. Erin Blanchfield

4. Talia Santos -1

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Katlyn Chookagian

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Maycee Barber

9. Jennifer Maia

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Andrea Lee

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Jasmine Jasudavicius

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Mayra Bueno Silva

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. Irene Aldana +1

6. Holly Holm -1

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Yana Santos

9. Karol Rosa +1

10. Macy Chiasson -1

11. Norma Dumont +1

12. Miesha Tate -1

13. Julia Avila

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the lightweight division, following the UFC 291: “Poirier vs. Gaethje 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+ this Sat. night (July 29, 2023) at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.