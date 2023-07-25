Joe Rogan rejected (another) podcast pitch from Trump — and now heavy bag hero Roger Stone wants to fight him

Former U.S. President Donald Trump wants to be a part of the wildly-popular “Joe Rogan Experience” on Spotify.

Unfortunately for Trump, the feeling is not mutual.

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form,” Rogan previously told Lex Fridman. “I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

Rogan’s most recent rejection, which came after the real estate mogul attended the UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in Las Vegas, did not sit well with political ally Roger Stone, who now wants to fight Rogan inside the Octagon.

“I know I can definitely take him,” Stone told Alex Jones (via Daily Beast). “I hit the heavy bag for an hour every Saturday.”

In other news, I used to play After Burner in the arcade for an hour every Saturday and I know I could shoot down an Sukhoi Su-57 in a dogfight.

Trump has been linked to UFC — where Rogan serves as color commentator — since the early days of MMA, helping Dana White and Co. stage combat sports events at his Atlantic City casinos.

Related Dana White Has A Message For Whiny Trump Haters

White has returned the favor in recent years by campaigning for Trump but it appears Rogan will not follow suit.

“The mere discussion of Donald Trump on a blockbuster podcast like Joe Rogan builds a remarkable audience,” a Trump adviser told Daily Beast. “Perhaps the only person bigger in the new media world than Joe Rogan is Donald Trump and the whole idea that the two of them would be together at long last — it would be an incredible audience.”

I guess he’ll just have to settle for a selfie.