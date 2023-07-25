Knockout! Watch Naoya Inoue crush Stephen Fulton from ringside angle (Video)

Undefeated boxing sensation Naoya Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs) kept his perfect record intact by scoring an eighth-round technical knockout finish over Stephen Fulton on July 25 from inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The victory is expected to send “The Monster” into battle against WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales by the end of the year.

“I returned all my belts to become a super bantamweight champion,” Inoue said after capturing the WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles. “All I was thinking about was a fight against [Fulton] this year. I’m so happy right now.”

His victory over Fulton marked the first boxing match since late 2022 for the 30 year-old Inoue, who spent the last several months recovering from injury. Prior to stopping “Scooter,” Inoue laid waste to Paul Butler and Nonito Donaire and has now competed four straight times in front of his hometown fans in Japan.

