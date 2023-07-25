After earning a quick and dominant TKO win over Marcin Tybura at UFC London, the name on Tom Aspinall’s lips was heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones is set to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November, and according to those close to him he may very well walk away from the sport with a win. His move up to heavyweight was partially spurred by a lack of legacy-building contenders at light heavyweight, and he doesn’t sound particularly interested in fighting the next generation of up-and-coming UFC heavyweights.

In a set of quickly deleted tweets, “Bones” implied Aspinall is nothing special.

“Everyone’s the next big thing until I beat them,” he wrote. “And then it’s like well. Who was that guy anyway? Just a few months ago Gane was the absolute future of MMA. Best foot work, fastest heavy weight we have ever seen. The most athletic. Now everyone’s like who the hell is that guy.”

“Sometimes I feel like I’ve been in a déjà vu, everyone’s going to be the guy to kick my ass,” his second tweet read. “Meanwhile, I’m over here undefeated with a face full of gray hairs.”

The 36-year-old Jones is 29-1-1 with his sole ‘loss’ coming via dubious disqualification. His decade of dominance atop the 205-pound division is the stuff of legend, and his ease in capturing the heavyweight title launched him back into the G.O.A.T. discussion ... just as he hoped it would. Legacy is a big factor in Jon’s comeback run: he’s reminding everyone who the best is, and then he’ll ride off into the sunset.

Unless a big enough challenge (or paycheck) lures him back.