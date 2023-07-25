Welcome to Midnight Mania!

According to a first report from Giorgi Kokiashvili, an important Middleweight clash has been booked between Derek Brunson and Roman Dolidze. The two veterans will collide at UFC 295, which goes down November 11 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. That’s the evening of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, as well as the possible return of Colby Covington vs. Welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards. Outside of the headliner and rumored co-main, this is the first bout announced for the card.

Derek Brunson (23-9) is a longtime fixture of the Middleweight division, currently ranked at No. 8. Brunson underwent something of a resurgence until last year, when he ran into heavy handed roadblocks Jared Cannonier and Dricus du Plessis. The 39-year-old wrestler was effectively forced back from the title picture, but he’s still an experienced and dangerous member of the division.

Dolidze (12-2) also enters following a defeat, as he came up just short opposite Marvin Vettori at UFC 286. Prior to that loss, Dolidze tore through the Middleweight ranks, stopping men like Jack Hermansson and Phil Hawes to attain his current position at No. 9 in the world. In the last couple years, Dolidze has really proven himself a nastiest finisher, both as a crazy guard player and heavy-handed bruiser.

All in all, it makes for an intriguing style clash. On the feet, both men are a touch awkward but carry plenty of power. If the fight does hit the floor, Brunson seems more likely to land on top, but Dolidze’s guard has proven to be an unusually punishing position for his opponents.

Who ya’ got?!?

Insomnia

Molly McCann is heading to 115 lbs. after her quick armbar loss at UFC London.

How is this man not crumpled to the floor in agony?

I’ve been looking for this clip for HOURS lol pic.twitter.com/EXfFM9DQZe — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) July 21, 2023

Is this the most unfortunate thing you’ve ever seen or what? Imagine putting in eight weeks of work only for your knee to betray you at the last possible moment.

You truly can't make this stuff up. Last night at FFC 64, Miguelito Grijalva blew out his knee after entering the cage for the main event. Fight cancelled on the spot. #FFC64 pic.twitter.com/QLBNEvuoyO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 21, 2023

This MMA art is awesome, I love it.

Paul Craig scored the funniest takedown of 2023, hands down.

Wrestling is fake

Just hug them and run forward pic.twitter.com/AvoYrW7Xz9 — William (@OpenNoteGrapple) July 23, 2023

SOMEONE TRACK DOWN THE DUDE IN THE MIDDLE FOR AN INTERVIEW!

Jon Jones and Colby Covington back in college.. pic.twitter.com/fO8GiBScY0 — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) July 24, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Sometimes, the initial back take is the best moment to attack the neck. Slick!

Relentless pressure and a slick finish. Harry Hardwick = poetry in motion

Not everyday you see an RNC as smooth as that.



Watch #CW157 live on @UFCFightPass

➡️ https://t.co/VT2Gk7a3Tn pic.twitter.com/O0KZve5JXg — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) July 21, 2023

I’ve cornered against and trained with the winner of this fight, and he’s a great example of a really skilled fighter with an ugly record. Managing one’s career is tricky!

Hurt him with the spin kick and didn’t let him off the hook!

