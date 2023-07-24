‘100 million percent’: Tom Aspinall declared a lock to become future UFC heavyweight champion

Tom Aspinall is no joke.

It wouldn’t be a UFC London event without an Aspinall headliner and fans were treated to the rising Heavyweight star’s return this past weekend (July 22, 2023). In typical fashion, the 30-year-old Aspinall didn’t let his bout with Marcin Tybura escape the first round, finishing the Poland native in 73 seconds with strikes (watch highlights).

Aspinall (13-3) looked arguably better than ever after one full year away from competition because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) sustained against Curtis Blaydes (watch highlights). One of the best coaches in mixed martial arts (MMA), American Kickboxing Academy’s (AKA) Javier Mendez, was just as impressed as the rest of the world, predicting gold in the Brit’s future.

“Based on everything I see, Tom Aspinall is 100 million percent going to be the future Heavyweight champion,” Mendez told SafeBettingSites. “Based on what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard about him, I think people don’t know how great this guy is. I even heard he’s a sparring boxing champion and he’s been boxing for a long time, that just shows me the level he’s at. And he’s not really shown his level in the UFC as his fights haven’t lasted that long. He’s thoroughly dominated everyone. He’s not really a known guy yet. But the little insight I have on him and the little bit I watched of him, I’m extremely impressed by him, and as a human being, a very good guy. I think the U.K. has the future champ, I really do. Jon Jones is how old now, 36? Who knows how much time Jones has left? Tom is definitely the future.”

The dream fight for Aspinall and fans around the globe is him vs. the current titleholder, Jones. Unfortunately, expectations surrounding “Bones” are that his upcoming title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on Nov. 11, 2023, will be his final Octagon appearance. Therefore, leaving Aspinall and fellow top contenders like Sergei Pavlovich awaiting a shot at vacant gold.

“Tom Aspinall 100 percent would have a chance against Jon Jones,” Mendez said. “I’d favor Jones though, because if he takes the fight he knows he can’t do it. But if we give Aspinall a few more fights and experience then I might reverse my pick.”

