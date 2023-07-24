Molly McCann announces drop to strawweight after back-to-back losses

We don’t have to wonder what Molly McCann will do regarding her combat future moving forward for too long because “Meatball” has announced she will be dropping to the Strawweight division after losing to Julija Stoliarenko via first-round submission at UFC London (highlights).

McCann announced her decision with a heartfelt post on Instagram:

“Now that the dusts settled I’d like to thank the UFC staff and all at TNT Sports for the opportunity to Co main at the 02 in front of the best fans in the world. If you could only Imagine the sacrifices and work that went into the build up and that fight camp. I can’t quite put into words. However I will try to some it up. I have always had the toughest road and journey in life, that’s just the Molly McCann way, and I’m okay with that. The highs are the highest and the lows, well I don’t think I have words that do the pain and hurt justice. But dare to dream ay!If there’s one thing I know, it’s how to always overcome adversity and this is no different. 20 months ago I was sitting in this same position, 2 back to back losses and ready to pack it in. Then a boss run and my world changed forever. We have one more adjustment to make and I believe that will make all the difference in the world, the smallest in the division makes it tough when the opponents are so much bigger. So for me it’s time to drop down and face the girls who are the same size! To all the keyboard warriors who’ll give me down the banks and want to tell me about my self go ahead, I’m living my dream EVERY SINGLE DAY, I’m winning in life, the best teams around me, the best promotion in the world. This game has give me everything, and I am beyond blessed. I’ll be back sooner rather than later, thank you to everyone for their support. In the words of Maya Angelou “You may shoot me with your words,You may cut me with your eyes,You may kill me with your hatefulness. But still, like air, I’ll rise.”

The loss to Stoliarenko was “Meatball’s” second straight first-round submission at Flyweight, previously losing to Erin Blanchfield via kimura at UFC 281 in Nov. 22 (see it again here).

While the former Cage Warriors 125-pound champion has only amassed a 6-5 record with Ultimate Fighting Championship, she has a managed to obtain a loyal following (even from world-famous entertainers) and sponsorships outside of the Octagon.

Related Fans Cringe At Awkward Paddy Meatball Sex Question

However, if she can’t right her ship at 115-pounds her spot on the roster will still very much be in the air because the promotion doesn’t exactly have a concrete policy on when to release fighters. For example, Darren Till was only let go on his request after going 1-5, while the promotion allowed Cynthia Calvillo to lose five in a row before she was let go.

Anyone expect “Meatball” to fare batter at 115-pounds moving forward? If so, who would you like to see the promotion pair McCann up with in her first fight in a new division?