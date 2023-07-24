Free fight! Watch Dustin Poirier smash Conor McGregor in rematch | UFC 291 Video

Dustin Poirier will attempt to add another title to his mantle when he battles Justin Gaethje for the “BMF” title this Saturday night (July 29, 2023) in the main event of UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Before then, let’s take a trip down Memory Lane to the night “The Diamond” got revenge in his bitter rival, Conor McGregor, at UFC 257 in Jan. 2021, seven months removed from the night “Notorious” stopped Poirier at UFC 178.

Both men came out aggressive as usual, looking to impose their will on one another in Abu Dhabi. But it was Poirier who was sharper this time around, landing the crisper combinations throughout. In the second frame, Poirier rocked the former UFC champ-champ, and ultimately sent him crashing to the canvas in defeat.

They ran it back six months later, but the fight ended abruptly after McGregor suffered a nasty ankle injury (see it here).

Now, Poirier will attempt to get a win in another rematch as he battles one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the history of the 155-pound division. But much like Poirier did against McGregor, Gaethje has revenge on his mind after he was stopped by “The Diamond” in 2018.

