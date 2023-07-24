‘Countdown!’ Watch UFC 291 full video replay for ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ on July 29

UFC 291 is set to go down this Saturday night (July 29, 2023) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, which will be headlined by the promotion’s second-ever “BMF” title fight as Dustin Poirier takes on Justin Gaethje in a rematch five years in the making.

To help gets fans hyped for the upcoming fight card, the promotion has released a special “Countdown to UFC 291” video preview embedded above, focusing on the five-round title fight which promises to produce the same electricity their first encounter did, resulting in a fourth-round technical knockout (TKO) win for Poirier.

Also on the card, former UFC Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, will make his Light Heavyweight debut against former division king, Jan Blachowicz. Pereira is looking to rebound from his knockout loss at the hands of Israel Adesanya, while Blachowicz is eyeing a trip back to the win column after fighting to a draw against Magomed Ankalaev in his previous bout.

