Justin Gaethje rematches Dustin Poirier for the BMF belt at UFC 291 on July 29th, but “The Highlight” has his sights firmly set on the real prize: the UFC lightweight title currently held by Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev is set to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, and many people were surprised that the UFC wouldn’t wait for Gaethje and Poirier to fight in Salt Lake City before locking “Do Bronx” in as Makhachev’s next challenger for the 155 pound strap. That may be because neither Dustin nor Justin were willing to commit to a 13-week turnaround to be ready in time for a fight in the UAE.

Gaethje certainly made it clear he wouldn’t do it in a new interview with SHAK MMA.

“I’d say there’d be a zero percent chance,” Gaethje said about fighting Poirier and then immediately fighting Makhachev in Abu Dhabi. “The UFC isn’t going to protect you, it’s just the name of the game. You gotta take time between fights, not just the fights but the training camps that we go through.

“I just been through twelve weeks of training, extremely hard six days a week, and your body gets broken down. And it’s something you really got to focus on is understanding that you’ve got to go through a healing process. Every single time you step in there.

“The physical aspect, but I would say even the mental aspect, the mental aspect is a traumatic life experience every time you step in there,” Justin continued. “And you really gotta take some time to heal every time you do that.”

Gaethje is prepared to sit and wait his turn if he wins against Poirier on July 29th.

“It’s UFC title or bust,” he said. “[Poirier] is No. 2 and I’m No. 3. If Volkanovski fights in October then I’d be a fool to want to fight any other fight. I can’t really see a scenario where I’d want to fight and defend this [BMF] belt before I get my chance at the world title.”

As for the people who say Islam Makhachev is going to handle Justin Gaethje the same way Khabib Nurmagomedov handled Gaethje when they fought in October 2020?

“I know for a fact he’s not Khabib,” Gaethje said. “And I want to go in there and prove that.”