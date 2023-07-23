What’s Darren Till been up to over the past several months? The former welterweight contender hasn’t done much other than post on social media since requesting his release from the UFC back in March 2023. Now we may know why: he was too busy getting swole in the gym to do anything else.

On Saturday, Till posted some impressive pictures of his muscle gain on Twitter.

“Currently in the best shape of my life,” he declared. “Fit, strong, and disciplined. Coming into my prime… Had doubters all my life and will prove them all wrong soon enough. Should have some fight news soon.”

Darren Till vs Chris Barnett next pic.twitter.com/p4wV8tmMGN — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 22, 2023

He finished that post off with the hashtag #FightEvery2Months, which is ... a lot of fighting! And he apparently wants to get things started soon, because he just called out Dillon Danis to fight, and he wants the bout to go on the August 5th Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz undercard.

“Dillon Danis I heard the Jake Paul X Nate Diaz sales aren’t going 2 good,” Till wrote in another tweet. “I’ll jump on the undercard with you and let you knock me out for a few quid if you fancy it, mate. Respectfully.”

We’d share the original tweets but Till, the madlad, went and deleted his Twitter account shortly after.

Danis, never one to pretend on social media that he’d fight anyone, anywhere, any time, quickly accepted.

“Let’s do it,” he replied.

He then deleted that tweet (what’s with all the deleting?) and made another post which was less thirsty for a fight and more critical of Till.

In MMA, this would result in a quick and one-sided fight for me. Why understandable he wants a boxing contest, but @darrentill2 doesn’t seem to understand that I would dominate him in any sport with ease. Remember, once a quitter, always one bitch. pic.twitter.com/jZUXUyzRmN — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 22, 2023

“In MMA, this would result in a quick and one-sided fight for me,” Danis wrote. “Why understandable he wants a boxing contest, but Darren Till doesn’t seem to understand that I would dominate him in any sport with ease. Remember, once a quitter, always one bitch.”

Chances of Darren Till and Dillon Danis fighting on the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul undercard? Nearly zero. But we actually don’t mind the idea of a Till vs. Danis match-up in general. Neither men are doing anything particularly worthwhile right now, so why not? Alas, both guys are known for talking a lot on social media. Following through on that talk? Not so much.