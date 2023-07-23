Watch out, Elon Musk! Mark Zuckerberg awarded his BJJ blue belt

Mark Zuckerberg is moving on up in the world of Brazilian jiu jitsu.

The Facebook founder and Meta executive made headlines when he competed in a jiu jitsu tournament as a white belt, winning a medal and also maybe possibly getting put to sleep. Now he’s taking his next step forward as a grappler: he’s been awarded his blue belt from reknown instructer Dave Camarillo.

Zuck shared the news of his promotion on Instagram while also celebrating Camarillo’s elevation to 5th degree black belt.

“Congrats Dave Camarillo on your 5th degree black belt,” Zuckerberg wrote. “You’re a great coach and I’ve learned so much about fighting and life from training with you. Also honored to be promoted to compete at blue belt for Guerrilla San Jose team.”

The tech billionaire has been training BJJ for just over a year, and has used his ample financial resources to secure the best one on one instruction you can get. Dave Camarillo was once the head jiu jitsu trainier for AKA and helped Cain Velasquez, Jon Fitch, Josh Koscheck, and Mike Swick on their way up the UFC ladder.

That’s why a lot of bookies have Mark Zuckerberg the odds-on favorite in a hypothetical UFC match against fellow obscenely rich billionaire and reluctant Twitter owner Elon Musk. The two have been sparring virtually over the past several months as Meta launched Tiwtter clone Threads.

Zuck is a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

Soon after Threads launched, Musk tweeted “Zuck is a cuck,” and you know them’s fighting words.

UFC president Dana White hasn’t talked much about Zuckerberg vs. Musk in recent weeks, and we’re fully prepared to find out the possibility of a billionaire vs. billionaire fight has fizzled out. But until it does, we’ll keep you updated on the progress both Zuck and Musk make in their combat sports training.