Exec: Having Michael ‘Venom’ Page in the UFC ‘would be pretty exciting’

Could the UFC be on the verge of signing an “MVP?”

Last week, Michael “Venom” Page broke the news that he was now a free agent after nearly a decade of fighting with Bellator. The popular British welterweight consistently managed to create viral moments in his fights that escaped ‘the Bellator bubble,’ and now many are wondering whether he may finally join the UFC.

Page was certainly given the red carpet treatment at this weekend’s UFC London event at the O2 Arena. Not only was he given solid seats up close to the action, he was featured on the broadcast. The UFC isn’t known to promote fighters that aren’t on the roster, so it certainly signaled some interest.

UFC president Dana White wasn’t on hand for the UFC London post-fight press conference but executive David Shaw discussed the possibility of signing “Venom.”

“Perhaps. I’ve got no idea,” he admitted. ”I assume that we would, given the fact that he’s here. Maybe he’s a free agent, but definitely a question for Dana. We were talking about it the other day, a long list of individuals who’ve come over and done really well.”

“Look at [Justin] Gaethje and [Michael] Chandler and a few other guys. It would be pretty exciting to add him to the mix, for sure.”

Page has said he plans to “see where my value is at” on the free market, and didn’t rule out a return to Bellator. But with the promotion potentially being sold in the coming months, that leaves a lot of room for other suitors like the UFC to snap him up.