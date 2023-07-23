Ouch, Yanal Ashmouz is a savage.

Last night (Sat., July 22, 2023), Ashmouz suffered his first professional loss at UFC London when Chris Duncan defeated him via unanimous decision.

During the fight, Ashmouz told his coaches he couldn’t close his left hand and then stopped throwing his left hand completely, which made the commentary team insinuate he was compromised.

Well, Ashmouz’s arm was, in fact, compromised. “Red Fox” was transported to a hospital, according to the UFC, and a few hours after the fight, his coach, Murat Keshtov, revealed an X-ray picture of a broken wrist.

“The Best ONE Arm Fighter That I Know,” Keshtov wrote.

Ashmouz fought Duncan with a broken wrist for two rounds and never gave up.

According to Nhsinform, a broken wrist usually takes 6-8 weeks to recover, but for contact sports, it takes 12 weeks.

