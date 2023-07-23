Paul Craig wants to fight Bo Nickal after UFC London win: ‘Nobody wants to fight him’

Paul Craig has a name that he wants to fight next.

Last night (Sat., July 22, 2023), Craig was successful in his highly anticipated Middleweight debut, as he finished Andre Muniz in the second round via TKO from inside the O2 Arena in London, England (watch highlights). “BearJew” snapped his two-fight-losing streak and snatched Muniz’s No. 14 ranking while also claiming Performance of the Night.

During an interview with the UFC Post-Fight Show with Karen Bryant, Laura Sanko, and Din Thomas, Craig had a name locked and loaded that he would like to fight next: Bo Nickal.

“As Middleweight, I kinda like Bo Nickal as a fight. Nobody wants to fight him,” Craig said. “If he takes me down, he better be good at passing guard because I’m very good at retaining guard.”

“He’s a name,” Craig said when asked why he likes the potential matchup. “He’s a name and can play into my gameplan where he gets in tight and takes me down; it just affects me better. It was one of the things we knew Andre Muniz would do- shoot in to take me down.”

A fight with Nickal makes a lot of sense for Scottish submission artist because it gives Nickal a chance to jump into the top 15 rankings with a win, and with a win over Nickal, Craig becomes even more of a notable name.

Nickal is coming off a 38-second demolition of Val Woodburn earlier this month at UFC 290 and is 2-0 so far in the UFC.

