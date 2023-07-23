UFC London results: Matches to make for ‘Aspinall vs Tybura’ main card winners

UFC London blew the roof off the 02 Arena yesterday (July 22, 2023) in London, England, which saw Tom Aspinall return after a year-long layoff only to dismantle Marcin Tybura in 73 seconds (relive it here). In further action, Molly McCann suffered her second straight loss thanks to Julija Stoliarenko’s jiu-jitsu skills (highlights).

Winner: Tom Aspinall

Who He Should Face Next: Sergei Pavlovich

I get that everyone is going crazy for Aspinall after his lightning-quick over Tybura coming off a knee injury an extend layoff, but let’s ice the championship fight talk for one second. He will move closer following his big win, but Pavlovich has been putting in work to the tune of scoring six straight first-round knockout wins. So if anyone deserves the winner of Jones vs Miocic, it’s Pavlovich. But I see the promotion booking the hard-hitting Russian against Aspinall to determine the next title challenger, and it’s a fight that would deliver since both men love to stand-and-bang and get in and out as quickly as possible.

Winner: Julija Stoliarenko

Who She Should Face Next: Luana Carolina

Stoliarenko picked up a huge win over Molly McCann to give her just win number two in her first six UFC fights. For her next fight, I would like to see her face off against another struggling 125-pounder who managed to get back on track in Carolina. Indeed “Dread” snapped her two fight skid by defeating Ivana Petrovic earlier this month, bringing her to 4-3 inside the Octagon.

Winner: Nathaniel Wood

Who He Should Face Next: Joanderson Brito

Wood picked up his third straight win after picking up a gutsy unanimous decision win over longtime veteran, Andre Fili, giving him his second three-fight win streak with the promotion. I would like to see him try to get his fourth in a row against Brito, who is on a three-fight win streak himself. The scrappy Brazilian was last seen knocking out Westin Wilson earlier this month (see it here).

Winner: Paul Craig

Who He Should Face Next: Eryk Anders

Craig got a new lease on his combat life by smashing Andre Muniz in the second round in his Middleweight debut, snapping his two-fight skid, in the process. “Bearjew” will look to capitalize on the momentum of his spectacular win, but it will be a long an arduous trek up to a ranking spot. Up next for Craig, I would very much like to see a hard-hitting brawl between he and Anders just for the simple fact that this will bring all the violence. Anders is coming off a loss to Marc-Andre Barriault, but he has a wealth of experience fighting at 185 pounds and brings the fight time after time. His style is tailor made to suit Craig’s, and this potential bang-fest could produce yet another $50K-winning performance.

Winner: Fares Ziam

Who He Should Face Next: Kyle Nelson

Ziam picked up consecutive win number two in London with a great performance against Jai Herbert. As for Nelson, he collected a much-needed win last month by outscoring Blake Bilder at UFC 289. Prior to that, Nelson was just 1-4-1 inside the Octagon, so if he can get his second straight win against Ziam it boosts his confidence moving forward in a tough 145-pound division. For Ziam, a third straight win will give him his first three-fight win streak in four years.

