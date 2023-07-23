Tom Aspinall is going to try hard to keep Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, from retiring from the sport later this year.

Aspinall got back into the win column in UFC London’s main event last night (Sat., July 22, 2023), finishing Marcin Tybura in less than two minutes via technical knockout from inside The O2 in London, England (watch highlights).

Now, clearly healthy again, Aspinall got on the microphone after his big win to plan out his next few fights, which includes hopefully tangling with UFC’s Heavyweight champion.

Jones gave a quick acknowledgment on Twitter last night, writing, “Sounds good lol.”

During UFC London’s post-fight press conference (watch it here), Aspinall joyfully reacted to Jones’ acknowledgment and revealed he plans to motivate “Bones” to stick around a little longer so that they can fight.

“Jon Jones knows I exist?” Aspinall quipped. “Woo-hoo! That’s a win in itself. I’m buzzing with that. What I want to do — and I’ve been saying it all week — is win my fights going forward, of course. But, also another goal of mine is I want to motivate Jon Jones to stick around and fight me. That is my absolute dream.”

Aspinall is going to have to do some super quick motivating because Jones defends his Heavyweight strap against Miocic inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Nov. 11, 2023, and Jones has hinted at retiring after the blockbuster bout.

If Jones does continue to fight and ends up tangling with the surging English contender, Aspinall believes he is the man to defeat “Bones.”

“I think I match up well,” Aspinall said. “It’s a dream fight of mine. I think I’m young and I’m fresh. I’ve not got loads of miles on the clock. I’m big, and I can do everything well. I’m fast, I’m strong, I’m heavy, which is unlike a lot of his opponents who he’s fought in the past. I just think I bring something different to him, and I think he knows that, as well.”

