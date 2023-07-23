Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones respond to Tom Aspinall after his win at UFC London: ‘careful what you wish for’

Tom Aspinall has laid out his plans for the rest of the year.

Aspinall was victorious in his return to action last night at UFC London (Sat., Jul 22, 2023) as he ran through Marcin Tybura and finished him in less than two minutes via TKO from inside the O2 Arena in London, England. (watch highlights) He also received a Performance of the Night bonus for his quick TKO.

After his dominant win, Aspinall told Michael Bisping his future during his in-cage interview. The English Heavyweight wants to attend UFC Paris in Sept. 2023 to watch Ciryl Gane and Sergei Spivak fight and then fight the winner for the chance to possibly fight UFC Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

Gane took to his Twitter shortly after Aspinall’s idea to heed a warning.

“Great performance Tom, careful what you wish for,” Gane wrote. See you in Paris.”

Great performance Tom, careful what you wish for.



See you in Paris — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) July 22, 2023

Jones also took to Twitter after hearing Aspinall say he would beat him if they ever fought.

Sounds good lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2023

Jones is scheduled to defend his Heavyweight championship for the first time against former champion Stipe Moicic later this year at UFC 295 inside Madison Square Garden.

The only other name that Aspinall didn’t mention was the current No. 1 contender Sergei Pavlovich. However, during UFC Fight Night Post Show with Karen Bryant, Laura Sanko, and Din Thomas, Aspinall said he would have no problem facing the Russian knockout artist, especially because they have been scheduled twice before.

For complete UFC London results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.