A victory for social media influencers Deen The Great and Walid Sharks turned into a post-fight brawl earlier tonight (Sat., July 22, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 8 live on DAZN from Nashville, Tennessee, as the tag-team boxing partners fought one another after knocking off some fellas named YuddyGangTV and AyyePap.

Deen The Great and Walid Sharks have fought inside of the boxing ring before and they still hold a grudge to this day. The two social media stars were pushing and shoving each other during Friday’s weigh ins. They had to be separated multiple times by security and officials. To say they don’t like each other would be an understatement.

On Saturday, the two put their own feud on hold to do business inside of the squared circle against YuddyGangTV and AyyePap. Deen The Great and Walid Sharks cruised to an easy decision win, but it was their post-fight melee that sparked more interest than the fight itself. The two simply couldn’t stand being next to each other and started to rumble around the ring. It was eventually broken up, but still enough to spoil an impressive win.

Check out the post-fight action in the above video player courtesy of DAZN and Misfits Boxing.

