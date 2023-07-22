Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender and current bare-knuckle boxer, Alan Belcher, put in some work against TV personality and all-around social media goofball, Chase Demoor, earlier tonight (Sat., July 22, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 8 live on DAZN from Nashville, Tennessee. Belcher ended up finishing DeMoor via third-round TKO, but there may have been a bit of controversy surrounding the finish.

Belcher didn’t know he was fighting DeMoor until late this week, but the combat veteran was unfazed. It didn’t really matter who Misfits Boxing threw at Belcher the former UFC fighter was aways going to have the experience advantage. He just needed to prove that he was taking the fight somewhat seriously and possessed the cardio to last if needed.

Luckily, Belcher needed less than three rounds to stop the cocky DeMoor. The finish occurred after a brief tight up in the middle of the ring. Belcher launched a right hand that caught DeMoor flush before the break, which may or may not have been a little questionable. DeMoor was clearly hurt and walked to his corner to dispute the punch. His corner tried arguing with the ref who had no choice but to stop the fight as DeMoor refused to get off the ropes.

Check out the weird finish above courtesy of DAZN and Misfits Boxing.

Belcher, 39, was last seen beating the brakes off Arnold Adams this past February to claim the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) heavyweight crown. The former UFC fighter is 4-0 under the BKFC banner, but if he can make some extra cash knocking out annoying social media influencers then we may see more of Belcher moving forward.

For complete Misfits Boxing 8 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.