Jake Paul put an end to any suspicion that he’s on performance-enhancing drugs after posting a negative VADA test to social media Saturday afternoon.

The YouTube sensation is currently scheduled to fight former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Nate Diaz inside the boxing ring on Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas. Diaz will be the fourth former UFC fighter to fight Paul after “Problem Child” captured wins over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

Paul is coming off his first professional loss to Tommy Fury this past February and is hoping to get back in the win column in two weeks. Diaz will arguably be the hardest test of Paul’s career given his durability and toughness, but Paul is confident heading into into their Texas-sized boxing match.

On Saturday, Paul put a stop to any suspicion that he’s on PEDs in advance to his fight with Diaz by sharing a negative VADA test. The former UFC fighter had accused Paul of being on steroids and called for their boxing match to be 12 rounds. Their main event scrap will only be 10 rounds, but it appears Paul has cleared himself of any further steroid suspicion.

Check out Paul’s VADA test results below:

While Paul is in the clear for his return to the boxing ring Diaz will still have to get past the weed police in the state of Texas. The former UFC superstar was hoping to get a marijuana exemption for his crossover boxing match, but the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) put a quick stop to that. Diaz even tried to get the fight moved out of the state, but Team Paul stopped that as well.

As of now, Diaz will need to successfully pass a marijuana test for his fight with Paul, which is much easier said than done for the Stockton native.