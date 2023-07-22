Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura squared off in a Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., July 22, 2023) at UFC London inside The 02 Arena in London, England.

Aspinall opened the contest with a huge high kick that sent Tybura stumbling backwards. The Polish fighter regained his footing and stuck a jab, but Aspinall’s speed advantage was very apparent in the early exchanges. Aspinall stepped in with a hard elbow, then he surged forward with a beautiful combination.

His right hand landed perfectly, and Tybura hit the floor! Just like that, the fight was immediately over. There was a lot of concern about whether Aspinall could return in peak form after a devastating injury, and Aspinall proved himself!

The English talent is as fast and powerful as ever, and he’s back to destroying opponents in less than 90 seconds.

Result: Tom Aspinall defeats Marcin Tybura via first-round knockout — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

