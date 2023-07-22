 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Watch UFC London post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell Updated
/ new

With UFC London a wrap after an exciting day (Sat., July 22, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a day that featured a main event clash between a returning Tom Aspinall and fellow UFC heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura, a co-headliner pitting fan favorite Molly McCann against women’s flyweight veteran Julija Stoliarenko, and a middleweight affair between Paul Craig and Andre Muniz, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC London results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania