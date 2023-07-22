 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC London bonuses: Paul Craig banks $50K for vicious middleweight debut

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Aspinall v Tybura Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tom Aspinall delivered another dominant outing earlier today (Sat., July 22, 2023) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when the heavyweight contender brutally stopped veteran fighter Marcin Tybura with a first-round TKO (punches).

In addition to the 73-second heavyweight main event, UFC London spit out a collection of high-octane performances as it usually does. Check them out below and let us know your favorite one:

  • Jafel Filho scored an impressive comeback submission finish over fellow flyweight prospect Daniel Barez (watch HERE)
  • Welterweight prospect Jonny Parsons made good on his Octagon debut with a buzzer-beater TKO win over Danny Roberts (highlights HERE)
  • Joel Alvarez returned to the lightweight win column with a submission finish over Marc Diakiese, but it followed an unfortunate clash of heads (watch HERE)
  • Former light heavyweight contender Paul Craig made a memorable middleweight debut with a vicious TKO stoppage over Andre Muniz
  • Nathaniel Wood and Andre Fili dropped each other multiple times in a wild featherweight affair, but it was “Prospect” who walked away with the decision win
  • Julija Stoliarenko spoiled the London return of Molly McCann with a massive first-round armbar finish (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC London post-fight bonus winners below:

  • Fight of the Night: Jonny Parsons vs. Danny Roberts
  • Performance of the Night: Tom Aspinall
  • Performance of the Night: Paul Craig

For complete UFC London results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania