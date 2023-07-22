Tom Aspinall delivered another dominant outing earlier today (Sat., July 22, 2023) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when the heavyweight contender brutally stopped veteran fighter Marcin Tybura with a first-round TKO (punches).

In addition to the 73-second heavyweight main event, UFC London spit out a collection of high-octane performances as it usually does. Check them out below and let us know your favorite one:

Jafel Filho scored an impressive comeback submission finish over fellow flyweight prospect Daniel Barez (watch HERE)

Welterweight prospect Jonny Parsons made good on his Octagon debut with a buzzer-beater TKO win over Danny Roberts (highlights HERE)

Joel Alvarez returned to the lightweight win column with a submission finish over Marc Diakiese, but it followed an unfortunate clash of heads (watch HERE)

Former light heavyweight contender Paul Craig made a memorable middleweight debut with a vicious TKO stoppage over Andre Muniz

Nathaniel Wood and Andre Fili dropped each other multiple times in a wild featherweight affair, but it was “Prospect” who walked away with the decision win

Julija Stoliarenko spoiled the London return of Molly McCann with a massive first-round armbar finish (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC London post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Jonny Parsons vs. Danny Roberts

Performance of the Night: Tom Aspinall

Performance of the Night: Paul Craig

For complete UFC London results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.