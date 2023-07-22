Tom Aspinall looked like a future UFC heavyweight champion earlier today (Sat., July 22, 2023) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when the touted contender returned from a one-year layoff to stop veteran fighter Marcin Tybura with a vicious first-round TKO (punches).

Aspinall looked to be on an entirely new level in his return as he stalked down Tybura and kept him on his toes from the opening bell. During a brief exchange in the clinch Aspinall found a home for a massive elbow followed by a one-two combination. Tybura’s head snapped back as he fell to the canvas. Aspinall jumped on top for a few heavy ground-and-pound shots before the referee stepped in. It took a grand total of 73 seconds.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Ready to put on a show in front of the home crowd



@AspinallMMA | #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/uWHNjVarxC — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023

Aspinall, 30, is now 6-1 as a member of the UFC roster with all wins coming by way of knockout or submission. His lone UFC defeat came after badly injuring his knee against Curtis Blaydes one year ago so it’s not like Aspinall has met his match inside of the Octagon. An argument can be made that the rising English star is one win away from a UFC heavyweight title shot, whether or not that comes against the legendary Jon Jones.

For complete UFC London results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.