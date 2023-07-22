Molly McCann saw her return to London go up in flames earlier today (Sat., July 22, 2023) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when “Meatball” suffered a first-round armbar loss to veteran fighter Julija Stoliarenko.

McCann tried to impose her will on the feet in the early going, but Stoliarenko did well to keep her distance and stay out of harm’s way. Stoliarenko eventually found a window of opportunity to level change and drag McCann to the canvas. McCann was able to successfully reverse position, but she left her arm open for a submission. Stoliarenko grabbed a hold and eventually straightened “Meatball” out for the finish. McCann was left in serious pain.

Stoliarenko, 30, was 1-4 in her last five trips to the Octagon entering this weekend so this was a crucial performance for the fighter from Lithuania. McCann has been known to be susceptible to submissions, but Stoliarenko make it look easy,

