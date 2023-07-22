Former light heavyweight contender Paul Craig shined in his middleweight debut earlier today (Sat., July 22, 2023) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when “Bearjew” stopped very dangerous contender, Andre Muniz, via second-round TKO (elbows).

Craig was dropping down to middleweight after suffering back-to-back loses at 205 pounds so it was important for him to show up at UFC London. Luckily for Craig, he was able to outlast Muniz throughout the first round and started to tire the Brazilian in the second. It allowed Craig the ability to utilize his wrestling and gain the upper hand on the ground. Craig was able to wilt Muniz and eventually finished him with punches and elbows.

Check out the final moments in the above video player and a very intense pre-fight staredown below:

Craig, 35, finds himself new life on the UFC roster after suffering another untimely setback at light heavyweight. The 185-pound division is stacked with dangerous contenders, but Muniz is one tough cookie and Paul was able to impress against him. It will be interesting to see what ranking “Bearjew” gets next week and how fast the promotion moves him along at his new weight.

