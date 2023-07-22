 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Jonny Parsons delivers buzzer-beater TKO in exciting debut | UFC London

By Dan Hiergesell
Former Contender Series standout Jonny Parsons delivered a memorable Octagon debut earlier today (Sat., July 22, 2023) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, scoring a second-round TKO (punches) over welterweight veteran Danny Roberts.

Both of these guys delivered serious action from start to finish. They exhausted themselves on the feet and exchanged combinations galore in the first round. The action carried over into the second, but it was evident that “Hot Chocolate’s” gas tank was beginning to melt. Parson took full advantage and went for broke on the feet. He clobbered Roberts to the ground and put the finishing touches on his TKO win with three seconds on the clock.

Check out the final moments in the above video player courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Parsons, 31, has now won his last six fights and makes a memorable splash into shark-infested waters at 170 pounds. It will be interesting to see who the promotion matches him up against next, especially considering Parsons’ knack for a dog fight.

