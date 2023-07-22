Joel Alvarez returned to action with a second-round submission over Marc Diakiese earlier today (Sat., July 22, 2023) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, but the victory by “El Fenomeno” came directly after a controversial clash of heads.

Alvarez didn’t seem to have any cage rust in the opening round using his length and speed to land some good shots on the feet. Diakiese has developed a nice wrestling game and tapped into it to regain some control. It was a close fight midway through the second when the clash of heads occurred.

Diakiese was caught on the temple and clearly wobbled into the cage. He looked at the referee to signal for a pause in action, but didn’t get it. Alvarez took advantage and unloaded heavy combinations and knees inside. Diakiese lasted as long as he could before the action hit the canvas and Alvarez locked up a fight-ending D’Arce choke.

Check out the final moments in the above video player and below:

JOEL ALVAREZ STILL HAS HIS 100% FINISH RATE #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/utHzqsO4Js — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 22, 2023

Alvarez, 30, was making his first Octagon appearance since suffering his lone UFC loss to Arman Tsarukyan nearly 17 months ago. The talented lightweight contender seems to have added some good technique to his standup and still possesses one of the most dangerous submission attacks in the division. Alvarez should get back in with top 15 competition his next time out.

