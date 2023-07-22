Jafel Filho battled through an early liver shot to score a comeback finish earlier today (Sat., July 22, 2023) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when the Brazilian submitted Daniel Barez in the very first round.

Barez did the most damage early on as he overwhelmed Filho with his offense, especially to the body. One kick from Barez snapped into the liver of Filho and he dropped along the cage. Filho is a gamer so he was able to rebound and regain his composure. He eventually scored a takedown and worked into full mount. Form there, he set Barez up for an arm-triangle choke and forced the tap from side control.

Check out the final moments in the above video player courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Filho, 30, dropped a submission loss to touted prospect Muhammad Mokaev in his UFC debut so this outing was important for his flyweight stock. Barez is a tough fighter and Filho was able to power through his body shots and find the early stoppage. It was a great comeback win and a performance that will keep Filho around.

