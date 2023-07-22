Another round of influencer boxing will unfold later tonight (Sat., July 22, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 8 live on DAZN from Nashville, Tenn., as a collection of inexperienced social media stars go toe-to-toe inside of the ring.

Leading the dance will be a survivor tag-team boxing match as NichLmao, Swarmz, BDave and Ryan Johnston all square off in an elimination bout. Adding to the mix will be a tag-team match pitting Walid Sharks and Deen The Great against fellow social media standouts YuddyGangTV & Ayye Pap. Not to mention a main card tussle as former UFC fighter and current bare-knuckle boxer, Alan Belcher, goes up against controversial TV personality, Chase DeMoor.

Luckily, we’ve compiled all the ways to catch the Misfits Boxing 8 action later tonight LIVE on DAZN. Check it out below:

Start Time

Sat., July 22, 2023, from inside Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee

DAZN main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

“NichLMAO vs. Swarmz vs. BDave vs. Ryan Johnston” main event begins around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

Misfits Boxing 8 main card can be viewed through the DAZN network (watch it here).

Fight fans will need to be subscribed to DAZN to watch the action. Subscriptions start at $19.99 per month (details HERE).

Television Viewing

For U.S. viewers, DAZN can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Mobile Viewing

Misfits Boxing 8 main card will be accessible through the DAZN app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

Misfits Boxing 8 Fight Card (8 p.m. ET)