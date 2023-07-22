Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The beef between Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria has largely been put on the back burner. At one point, the two were feuding constantly, and there were even some face-to-face altercations. Though that bad blood still exists, the simple reality is that the two are in different places in their careers.

Topuria is a top contender, right here and right now. His dominant victory over Josh Emmett last month likely scored him a title shot, and he just might be the division’s best hope at dethroning Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett is still just a prospect, one who went through a life-and-death controversial battle with Jared Gordon. The two seem to be on entirely different levels right now.

… Unless you ask “The Baddy!” Pimblett was far less impressed than most regarding Topuria’s boxing master class, laughing off his performance and dissing Emmett in the process.

“Performance of the Year? He couldn’t finish someone who’s going to retire soon,” Pimblett said (via MMAJunkie). “You’re messing, aren’t you? Josh Emmett is like 39, isn’t he? If you think that was a great performance, then yeah – but I could finish Josh Emmett in my sleep.”

He also proposed coaching The Ultimate Fighter opposite “The Matador,” which is a hilarious concept for a pair of young fighters with barely 10 UFC fights between them.

Emmett, recipient of the sneak diss, responded quickly on Twitter. He proposed a Lightweight return for his “retirement fight,” accompanied by a facepalm emoji.

I’m down to move back to lightweight for a fight! #RetirementFight ‍♂️ — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) July 21, 2023

If by some chance Pimblett vs. Emmett does materialize, “The Baddy” better learn to tuck his chin!

Insomnia

Tomorrow evening after UFC London, MMAmania alumnus Andrew “Bulldog” Coyne will defend his A-1 Combat belt on UFC Fight Pass. Tune in!

Daniel Cormier retains his title of “Daddest Man on the Planet,” now and forever.

Khabib’s flying knee to double leg combo is iconic.

Is Khabib the most extreme example of a pressure fighter ever?

Dude would literally sprint and jump into takedowns pic.twitter.com/9ywOA5OmPr — William (@OpenNoteGrapple) July 21, 2023

Useless Paul Craig comparison AND a fun Paul Craig fact. “Bearjew” really can beat or lose to any man on the roster on any given night.

Paul Craig has the most top 5 Light Heavyweight wins currently.



He beat Hill, Ankalaev, and Krylov #ufc pic.twitter.com/kWAPM7Av9I — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) July 21, 2023

Here's a picture of Paul Craig at his last 205 weigh-in and today's 186 weigh-in. It's got a different angle and lighting so is completely useless as a comparison, but it's here. pic.twitter.com/tyHo6ZMHVM — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) July 21, 2023

Winning three of four fights mentioned with a 0% takedown defense rate is actually pretty impressive, but you can bet Marc Diakiese will have his knees sleeves on tomorrow night ...

Joel Alvarez - who faces Marc Diakiese tomorrow at #UFCLondon - has a 0% takedown defensive rate.



Yes, literally every time someone has attempted a takedown on him, they've succeeded.



Alvarez has given up 6 takedowns:



Tsarkuyan: 2/2

Yakovlev: 1/1

Duffy: 1/1

Belluardo: 2/2 — Luke Thomas ️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) July 21, 2023

... Please don’t let Mark Coleman fight again.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Jumping full guard guillotine like it’s 2003.

Jesus Herreras (4-0) submits Rony Ramos in 50 seconds then calls out Dana #FFC64 pic.twitter.com/JEVBw0Rn9K — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 21, 2023

People underrated Christian Lee in terms of being one of the most entertaining MMA fighters on the planet. His fights are consistently electric!

Christian Lee's comeback against Kiamrian Abbasov was straight out of a Rocky movie. pic.twitter.com/N29O14XDIl — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) July 20, 2023

Following up the overhand with a sneaky knee to the mid-section is high-level stuff.

Nasty knee to the liver by Cristian Espinoza in the final minute of the fight #FFC64 pic.twitter.com/0yFTC6HxYS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 21, 2023

Random Land

The depth of human stupidity is incalculable.

obsessed with this subreddit where people complain about recipes because of their own substitutions pic.twitter.com/VcMUU3QI96 — Sam Ferenchak (@sferenchak) July 20, 2023

Midnight Music: Bulldog’s walkout song!

