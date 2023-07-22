 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Paddy Pimblett dismisses Ilia Topuria, ‘I could finish Josh Emmett in my sleep!’

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Aspinall v Tybura Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The beef between Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria has largely been put on the back burner. At one point, the two were feuding constantly, and there were even some face-to-face altercations. Though that bad blood still exists, the simple reality is that the two are in different places in their careers.

Topuria is a top contender, right here and right now. His dominant victory over Josh Emmett last month likely scored him a title shot, and he just might be the division’s best hope at dethroning Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett is still just a prospect, one who went through a life-and-death controversial battle with Jared Gordon. The two seem to be on entirely different levels right now.

… Unless you ask “The Baddy!” Pimblett was far less impressed than most regarding Topuria’s boxing master class, laughing off his performance and dissing Emmett in the process.

“Performance of the Year? He couldn’t finish someone who’s going to retire soon,” Pimblett said (via MMAJunkie). “You’re messing, aren’t you? Josh Emmett is like 39, isn’t he? If you think that was a great performance, then yeah – but I could finish Josh Emmett in my sleep.”

He also proposed coaching The Ultimate Fighter opposite “The Matador,” which is a hilarious concept for a pair of young fighters with barely 10 UFC fights between them.

Emmett, recipient of the sneak diss, responded quickly on Twitter. He proposed a Lightweight return for his “retirement fight,” accompanied by a facepalm emoji.

If by some chance Pimblett vs. Emmett does materialize, “The Baddy” better learn to tuck his chin!

Insomnia

Tomorrow evening after UFC London, MMAmania alumnus Andrew “Bulldog” Coyne will defend his A-1 Combat belt on UFC Fight Pass. Tune in!

Daniel Cormier retains his title of “Daddest Man on the Planet,” now and forever.

Khabib’s flying knee to double leg combo is iconic.

Useless Paul Craig comparison AND a fun Paul Craig fact. “Bearjew” really can beat or lose to any man on the roster on any given night.

Winning three of four fights mentioned with a 0% takedown defense rate is actually pretty impressive, but you can bet Marc Diakiese will have his knees sleeves on tomorrow night ...

... Please don’t let Mark Coleman fight again.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Jumping full guard guillotine like it’s 2003.

People underrated Christian Lee in terms of being one of the most entertaining MMA fighters on the planet. His fights are consistently electric!

Following up the overhand with a sneaky knee to the mid-section is high-level stuff.

Random Land

The depth of human stupidity is incalculable.

Midnight Music: Bulldog’s walkout song!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

