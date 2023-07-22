What a wild circus of a card we’ve got shaping up tonight (Sat., July 22, 2023), live from inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Misfits Boxing X Series 008 (Misfits 8) is full of last-minute surprises and changes; therefore, let’s start by going over said changes. The card got upended in the past two days due to injury and hot dog-related stupidity.

Yes, that sentence is real.

Let’s talk actual fighters: Alan Belcher. We all know him here, he’s the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight and Light Heavyweight who spent almost a decade with the promotion. He’s been a surprising post-UFC success story, diving head-first into the worlds of boxing and bare-knuckle brawls, so far going undefeated at a combined 9-0 and claiming BKFC’s Heavyweight strap, before relinquishing it to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on tonight’s card. However, at the last minute, Rahman Jr. pulled out of the fight, citing an injured elbow, opening the door for last minute replacement (and Nate Diaz heel), Chase DeMoor.

Indeed, Demoor was the one who was disqualified from his fight, got into it with Diaz in the stands and then continued the antics onto Bourbon Street in New Orleans, where Diaz choked Logan Paul impersonator, Rodney Peterson, unconscious (watch it).

This is a ludicrous matchup, for the record, as Belcher is a serious, legitimate pugilist and DeMoor is ... not.

Moving along, we’ve got folks like Anthony Taylor squaring off with Paul Bamba. Taylor is a former Bellator fighter and made some Internet waves when he gave everyone’s favorite metaphorical punching bag, Dillon Danis, a black eye outside a press conference (see it here). Bamba — a Jake Paul sparring partner — was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury once, but pulled out.

And, in the main event, we’ve got a bizarre tag team survivor match between Influencers. Here’s an explainer:

Deen The Great and Walid Sharks had a boxing match back in Nov. 2022, with Deen gaining the win by way of knockout, and these two still don’t seem to like each other. They spent half of the press conference and weigh-ins barking at each other and nearly coming to blows, but now, they’re gonna work together.

OR WILL THEY???

Misfits 8 Boxing Quick Results:

Ryan Johnston & Brendon “BDave” Davis vs. Nicholai “NichLMAO” Perrett & Brandon “Swarmz” Scott

Nurideen “Deen The Great” Shabazz & Walid “Sharks” Muhsein vs. Elijah “YuddyGangTV” Smith & Stamaur “AyyePap” Mitchell

Alan Belcher vs. Chase DeMoor

Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba

Brandon Herrera vs. James Sellers

Jack Grady vs. David Bonfadini

