Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura full fight video preview for UFC London main event

UFC heavyweight phenom Tom Aspinall will (finally) return from knee surgery to throw down against fellow 265-pound bruiser Marcin Tybura atop the UFC London fight card TODAY (Sat., July 22, 2023) inside The O2 in London, England.

The surgically-repaired Aspinall (12-3) has not competed since a technical knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes in summer 2022, a bout that ended in just 15 seconds after the former BAMMA banger blew out his knee. As for Tybura (24-7), ranked five spots below Aspinall at No. 10, he’s currently the winner of two straight. After outpointing Alexander Romanov at UFC 278, “Tybur” captured a decision win over Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Vegas 68.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

